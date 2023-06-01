his week I’ve heard from so many people about “bragging rights,” whether it’s for a graduate, a newborn grandbaby, or simply gratitude for the people who are there for us when we need them the most.
I recently had to move after a divorce last fall. Some people from my church came together and helped load and unload the truck, others made sloppy Joe’s, cookies and even helped clean my previous home before the day was through. But it didn’t stop there. A few of those folks came back to help with some much-needed repairs that were necessary in my new place. I can’t say “Thank you” enough for the outpouring of love and support I have experienced here in Pine City.
There’s an old proverb that says: “Pride goeth before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18) and there’s truth to that. No one likes a know-it-all. It’s like the lion who killed and ate a bull and was so proud of himself, he couldn’t stop roaring. Well, a hunter heard him and shot him. And the moral of the story is: If you’re full of bull, keep your mouth shut! (Haha!) How’s that for some heavy-duty pride before a fall?
And yet, sometimes there is a place for pride. Pride in one’s home or for a job well done, pride in one’s family. I’ve only been a part of this community for a couple years, but I have seen many things you can all be proud of: your dedication to faith, your top-notch schools and educators, your commitment to the arts, theater, industry, and great live music (every Wednesday night at Froggy’s ~ just sayin’!). There’s your commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, hosting the largest Pride Festival in east central Minnesota. Not to mention the pride you have in your beautiful lakes, trails, small businesses, and restaurants. Just ask anyone about their kids, for example, and they’ll pull out their phones and unashamedly show you pictures of their “pride and joy!” So, yeah, there is a lot to celebrate. Who doesn’t need to hear those simple words “I love you, and I’m proud of you?”
So, what’s your pride and joy? What can’t you shut up about these days? What are you “busting your buttons” over? There’s no shame in showering the ones you love with praise when it’s bubbling up from deep within. This reminds me of another Old Testament Bible verse from Isaiah 43:1: “Thus says the LORD: I have called you by name, you are mine … you are precious in my sight and honored, and I love you.”
This summer let’s learn to love as much as the Lord loves us and is proud of us. Go ahead and brag a little. Don’t worry that it’ll make someone “too big for their britches.” No, no, no … there are too many out there who never hear those precious words that they are loved and accepted just as they are. Turn to the ones around you who are precious in your sight and tell them so. Who knows? You might just prevent a fall with a little bit of pride.
