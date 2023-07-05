By the time you are reading this, my wife and I will have visited my sister in South Carolina. Each year we spend a few days with her and help paint, mow her lawn, or build something in her house. We love connecting each summer. We have made a lot of memories over the years. But she doesn’t know the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior. And every year I toss and turn inside my heart about how to share the message of salvation with her without offending or alienating her.
God knows the wrestling in my mind. Have you ever struggled to testify to a family member about the love of God? Almost everyone experiences this pain. I’m praying that God would give me wisdom, insight, grace, and boldness as I seek the right moment to bring up the marvelous grace that changed my life.
What if I discovered the cure for cancer but I never told anyone? What kind of a person would I be? Well, I’ve discovered the cure for sin and death. I’ve experienced God’s amazing grace, forgiveness, and purpose. I have a living hope in the risen Savior. And I serve and care because He served and cared. I am alive because He is alive in me. Paul wrote in Romans 8:26-27, “The Spirit also helps our infirmity: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. And he that searches the hearts knows what is the mind of the Sprit, because he makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God.”
Why should I let fear paralyze me? Why should anyone be silenced by fear? I am a new creation in Christ Jesus by His grace. And love overcomes fear and lockjaw. Love frees my tongue to share my heart. Please pray for me and others like me that my family would allow me to share my heart and point them to the One whose heart was pierced as He bore my sin on Calvary’s tree. May love overcome fear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.