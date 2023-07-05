By the time you are reading this, my wife and I will have visited my sister in South Carolina. Each year we spend a few days with her and help paint, mow her lawn, or build something in her house. We love connecting each summer. We have made a lot of memories over the years. But she doesn’t know the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior. And every year I toss and turn inside my heart about how to share the message of salvation with her without offending or alienating her. 

