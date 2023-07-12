March 4, 1950 - June 28, 2023
Lynette Sue Dittberner, age 73, of Hinckley, Minn., passed away on June 28, 2023, at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minn., after suffering a heart attack and stroke.
March 4, 1950, was a warm spring day in Wadena, Minn., when Lynette Dittberner entered this world, the second in line of what became four sisters, born to parents Darrel and Beverly Matz of Sebeka. Lynette spent her first years in the Sebeka area, but after a family move completed grades 1-9 in Verndale, Minn. Another family relocation found her moving to Hewitt, Minn., and attending Bertha-Hewitt High School, graduating in 1968. It was there that she met high school sweetheart Ken Dittberner.
After high school graduation, Lynette attended Wesley Bible College in Minneapolis, enjoying her time with a traveling musical team, and then moved on to the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton to complete schooling for licensed practical nursing. Upon graduation she started her LPN career at Stevens County Hospital in Morris, and shortly thereafter on Aug. 8, 1970, she married Ken who was attending the University of Minnesota there. Upon his graduation in 1972, her work moved to Browns Valley, 1972-1975, where Ken was a high school teacher/coach. Another move found her working in Morgan, Minn., 1975-1978, and finally in Sandstone, 1978 to the early 2000s, when they moved to Hinckley. Lynette worked in many departments in the small-town hospital and nursing home settings, but enjoyed the maternity ward above all.
Love could have been a good middle name for Lynette. She loved her patients, but true love and devotion was always on display for husband Ken, daughter Monica 1971 and son Matthew 1975. That love was elevated even more when granddaughter Kennedy entered the picture in 1998. Lynette never failed to prepare a lunch for Ken over a 50-year teaching and painting career, and she’d teach, listen to, and reprimand her offspring with gentleness, encouragement, and support. Even pets knew her love, especially Matt’s dog Bob who is devastated by her absence. In expressing her love and care for her family, she often let them know that Jesus her Lord and learning more daily about Him was her first love and that spending eternity in heaven with Him was her ultimate goal. The family left behind saw her simple, everyday faith and know that goal has been achieved. Lynette fought the good fight, she finished the race, she kept the faith; her crown of righteousness attained.
Lynette loved being outdoors. Moving out on the west side of Lake Eleven and living there from 1992-2010 proved to be almost magical for her, just watching the ever-changing seasons, casting a line, taking a dip in the lake or a pontoon ride, and above all valuing the seeing of each sunrise and sunset. Lynette and Ken moved back to Hinckley in 2010, but Lynette quickly renewed a love for the 40 acres and old camper they owned in southeast Otter Tail County. She’d drop anything at a moment’s notice to head that direction.
Just this spring Lynette and Ken remodeled the camper, and she was hoping for even more great times there. Birds, prairie grasses, butterflies, stars, wild roses, turkeys, deer, there was nothing that escaped Lynette’s attention. Spring morel mushroom seeking and fall deer season were yearly favorite times there. Horses were also a big interest. On several occasions she rode in the yearly Huntersville, Minn., trail ride with her dad and other friends, and for years she closely watched (on TV) the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont races. Cross country skiing was another regular activity of Lynette’s for many winters.
Lynette’s love, care, and presence will never be forgotten and always missed by surviving husband of 53 years Ken; daughter Monica (Steve) Magee of Stillwater; son Matt of Hinckley; granddaughter Kennedy Simpson of St. Paul, and Lynette’s usual day companion; Matt’s dog Bob; Sisters Renee (Merv) Kelley of Fargo, Betty Knott of Ely, and Nancy (Steve) Kimber also survive Lynette and will miss the often calls, texts, and emails. An aunt and uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as sisters and brothers in-law on Ken’s side also mourn her passing.
Lynette’s parents and parent-in-laws preceded her in death, as well as most of her aunts and uncles, several cousins, and two nephews.
A celebration of life for Lynette will be held rain or shine at the Dittberner home, 405 1st St SW in Hinckley, on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Whether you stop for a minute or stay for an hour, your attendance will be appreciated. If you have a portable chair, bring it along with you. There will also be a celebration of life and ceremony held at the Ottertail family land at a later date.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Tatting Methven Chapel, Hinckley, Minnesota.
