Lynn LaMotte, age 70, of Pine City, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Harvey; daughter, Dawn; brother, Joe Harvey. She is survived by son, Joe (Crystal); mother, Joyce; sister, Annette Friedl; brother, Jeff (Brenda) Harvey; grandchildren, Nikayla, Narryiah, Braven; nieces; nephews; other family members and friends. She was loved by many and her gentle soul will be missed.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Saint John Baptist Cemetery, 5446 147th St N, Hugo, MN.
