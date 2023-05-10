September 5, 1948 - April 30, 2023
Lynphord Michael Sahr went home to Jesus on April 30, 2023 at age of 74.
Lyn was born to Robert Sahr and Delores Flodin-Sahr on September 5, 1948 in St. Paul, Minnestoa. For the first seven years of his life, he lived with his grandparents and attended Viola Lake Church near Siren, Wisconsin. His mother remarried, and Lyn lived with his mother and stepfather until he graduated from Pine City High School.
While attending Pine City High School, Lyn played football, basketball and baseball and was honorable mention running back on the All-State football team. He married his high school sweetheart Lonna Johnson, and they have been married for 56 years.
During the early years of their marriage, Lyn went to vocational school to be a Mechanical Draftsman but decided he was better suited for a sales career. They went on to have 4 daughters.
Lyn was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished the times he could attend family events. He enjoyed coaching youth sports including his daughters and grandchildren’s teams. He was a great friend and mentor to others.
Throughout his entire life, he had an unwavering faith in God which he shared with everyone that surrounded him. He put his faith into action by moving mountains to serve and be of service. Lyn gave all the credit for the success of his ministry to God and awoke each day looking for His blessings. Lyn spent 25 years in the pastoral ministry and pastored six churches. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he conducted mission trips to Mexico several times each year. During each trip to Mexico, Lyn would bring donated toys. During a toy pickup in 2003, he received a truck full of food, and Ruby’s Pantry was born! Lyn leaves behind the legacy of Ruby’s Pantry which has grown significantly in the last 20 years: 85 pop-up pantries each month; 24,000 volunteers; 26 millions pounds of food each year; 25,000 families served each month.
Lyn is survived by his wife Lonna Sahr of Forest Lake; children Tami (Ron) Martinson of Blaine, Nicole (A.J.) Schwidder of Forest Lake, RoxAnn Sahr of Blaine, Megan (Jamal) Griffin of Blaine; 8 grandchildren: Grant, Elizabeth and Zachary Schwidder, Malachi and Haeven Ennen, Nevaeh, Aniyah and Arianna Griffin; sister Sue (Chad) Jeffery of Siren, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Sahr; mother Delores (Owen) Fristed; brother Michael (Cindy) Fristed; grandmother Ruby Flodin.
Reverend Charles Graham will officiate funeral services for Lyn: 11 a.m.; Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Journey North Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-8 p.m; Friday (May 12) at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to:
Ruby’s Pantry
5833 Pecan Street
North Branch, MN 55056
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City - Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
