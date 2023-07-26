New owners of Greater Midwest Shows

Pictured is the Waknitz family, the new owners of Greater Midwest Shows (formerly Magel Carnival Midway, a.k.a. MCM Shows). Back row, from left are Rochelle Waknitz and James Waknitz. Third row from left are their son Jaxson Waknitz, grandson Sawyer Reinke and daughter Madyson Waknitz. Second row, from left, are Todd Mchorter (boyfriend to oldest daughter) and daughter Teejay Reinke. Pictured in front is youngest son Jamison Waknitz. Not Pictured is Tanner Waknitz, James and Rochelle’s oldest son who also helps run Greater Midwest Shows.

 Photo provided

The carnival that comes to the Pine County Fair each year and has had a 54-year run, Magel Carnival Midway, has exchanged hands within the family and is now called Greater Midwest Shows. With the exchange will come some extra “surprises” according to the new owners who shared information on the transfer. 

