Main Street road work could continue 2 more weeks

Road work on Main Street between County Road 7 and Hillside Avenue could go on for two more weeks, according to Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson.
Gunderson said that traffic and parking would be blocked along the sidewalk on one side of the street at a time as workers remove sidewalk at the street corners and put in new sidewalk ramps.
Travelers will continue to see cones and barrels on the west side of the road until it changes over to the east side. Or parking.
After the sidewalk and the curb is done, Gunderson said, workers will come in and mill out the pavement and pave in new blacktop.
He also said there will be some limited work on the pipes at the buildings where the pipes get access to the mains running under Highway 61.
“They’re getting cleaned out, inspected, repaired, but they’re for the most part just staying in place,” Gunderson said.
Gunderson said he knows residents will be relieved when the work is done.
“It’ll certainly be good to get it out of the way,” he said. Parking will be restored, and we’ll get the new striping down. It’s going to look good when it’s done.”
The Main Street redevelopment in Pine City is part of $3,933,387 in road work in nine projects across Pine County.
