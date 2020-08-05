Road construction season is well underway in Pine County, and work will soon begin on nine different projects from Rock Creek to Sturgeon Lake.
Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun said there was only one bidder for the contract – Knife River Corporation – but they came in with a bid of $3,933,387, which was 10% under the engineer’s estimate for the total.
The nine projects include:
• 0.702 miles on CSAH 61 (Main Street) in Pine City, from CSAH 7 (Hillside Avenue) to the Snake River Bridge.
• 0.7 miles on 2nd Street in Sturgeon Lake from Lake Ave. to CSAH 61.
• 0.268 miles on Cemetery Rd in Sturgeon Lake from CR 161 to 0.268 miles south.
• 0.979 miles on CR 157 in Denham, from CSAH 41 to CSAH 52.
• 0.982 miles on CR 109 from CSAH 61 to Fairfield Ave. in Rock Creek.
• 0.5 miles on CR 108 from CR 109 to TH 70.
• 0.46 miles on CSAH 70, from CSAH 61 to TH 70.
• 5.4 miles on CSAH 52, from C.R. 157 to CASH 61.
• 1 mile on CSAH 52 from CR 157 to 1.0 mile north.
LeBrun said work is scheduled to begin in August.
“I would expect they will be working a lot in September and October,” LeBrun said. “Hopefully, we get a nice, dry fall.”
He said he believes that they will first work on the project on Main Street in Pine City. He noted that the Pine City phase will require a subcontractor for pieces of the project like ADA ramps and manhole repair work. The workers will then likely move down to Rock Creek before continuing with work in northern Pine County.
‘We’re not going be getting a whole lot of bidders’
Commissioners asked why there was only one bid for the Pine County road project. LeBrun said that the county usually receives multiple bids for projects, but stated that there is less local competition since two road construction companies consolidated and another was purchased by a new owner focused on Twin Cities projects.
“The way things are looking, we’re not going to be getting a whole lot of bidders in our area paving in the future, unless someone else comes along here,” LeBrun said. “But we did get a good bid, so that’s good news for this year.”
Pine County Commissioner Josh Mohr asked LeBrun if he sees the trend for road construction costs going down.
“Last year, everything was high,” Mohr said. “I know it cycles.”
LeBrun said the county’s strategy has been to go out for bids early in the season and late in the season.
“It depends on how much work they have, that’s probably the biggest thing,” LeBrun responded. “We’ve been able to hit them at the right time. This time of year, some contractors are looking to fill their schedule out.
He noted that MnDOT has had a lot of construction in this area over the past several years, which has kept area contractors busy. However, he said that those jobs are being wrapped up – and he expects the companies currently working on those projects will be interested in future Pine County road projects.
“Word will get out,” LeBrun said. “If there’s money to be made, somebody is going to give us a bid.”
