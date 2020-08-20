To the Editor:
Life under this pandemic has really made it lonely and boring for a lot of people who are in nursing homes, retirement homes, or just alone in their own homes. Some of us have been trying to write letters or send cards to people that we think might appreciate them. Other folks have mentioned that they have meant to do that but don’t seem to get around to it. How about designating Sept. 1 as “Mail a Letter Day,” If we have a timeline, maybe we can each either write a letter or send a card to a person who would appreciate hearing from us.
Dorothy Jamison
Sandstone
