To the Editor:
Living in northern Minnesota can be very beautiful. The summer was perfect with few insects. The rains came at a rate that did not hinder our enjoyment. The temperature stayed comfortable for three months.
Fall displayed its most splendid colors, displaying such brilliance and lasting a much longer time.
Now is the time we of this area must plan for the cold months we know are going to happen. Having lived a lifetime in this northern tier, the change in climate will not be a surprise. We must have warm clothes, heated homes, and enough food.
