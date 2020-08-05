A Sandstone man has been charged with burglary and terroristic threats after he allegedly kicked down the door of a property where a child was home alone, then began breaking items in the home and making threats.
On the evening of July 23, a deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Sandstone. According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, Bernard U. Murray, 49, of Sandstone is the landlord at the home, and the home is occupied by tenants.
The deputy said that he found Murray yelling to himself in the back yard, with both arms covered in fresh blood. When the deputy asked Murray what was going on, Murray swore at him and began to walk away. The deputy told Murray to stay where he was and called an ambulance to assess his injuries.
The report states that Murray told the deputy he was going to, “dig holes in the back yard and kill his tenants.” He said the tenants would not let him in the house so he had kicked down the rear door and cut himself on glass in the home.
The deputy said Murray yelled at him over and over saying that he wanted him to die. He said Murray smelled of alcohol, and admitted smoking marijuana. A subsequent preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol concentration of .126.
The deputy told Murray to leave the property, and drew his TASER when Murray would not comply. Murray was arrested and evaluated by emergency medical services.
After Murray was cleared by the medical workers, the deputy spoke with a juvenile who was home alone at the time of the incident.
The child told the deputy that he was watching television when his dog started barking, and he heard three loud bangs on the back door. He said he saw Murray throw a rock through one of the windows, then kick down the back door and enter the home.
Once inside, Murray yelled at the child that he was being evicted and allegedly began breaking items in the house: a Sanyo television, several bookshelves, an air fryer, numerous doors and windows, and a fan. The child estimated the damage to the items was approximately $750.
The deputy noted that there were blood droplets throughout the house.
According to the report, Murray had not given any notice to the tenants regarding a visit or eviction, and he did not have permission to enter the home.
Murray has been charged with felony first degree burglary, felony terroristic threats and third degree damage to property. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison, a $35,000 fine or both.
