An unidentified man is facing possible felony criminal vehicular operation (driving under the influence) and first degree damage to property charges after a crash occurring on July 10. According to an unapproved draft of an incident report by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to Mission Creek Memorials in Brook Park on a personal injury call around 4:42 p.m.
Law enforcement was advised by dispatch that a black colored Hyundai Sonata crashed into the northwest side of the building. Deputies found the driver unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Law enforcement removed him from the vehicle.
According to the report, the man’s pupils were constricted, skin was clammy and lips were turning blue, with shallow breathing and a rapid pulse, indicative of an overdose.
Two doses of Narcan were administered, and the man woke up after the second dose. He was then airlifted to North Memorial. A passenger in the front seat sustained injuries to their leg and foot but was able to walk away from the crash, according to the preliminary report.
Witnesses stated they were traveling eastbound on State Highway 23 when they saw the vehicle crash into the building.
An employee of Mission Creek Memorials told officers she was in the room just south of where the vehicle hit the building. She was about to enter the room where the vehicle hit when she heard a loud bang-like an explosion and then called 911.
The driver also hit a tombstone before hitting the building which retailed at approximately $8,000 according to the report. The driver of the vehicle reportedly asked an officer administering a warrant for a blood draw why he was being charged with criminal vehicular operation when he was overdosing and said that the drugs in the vehicle belonged to someone else.
No charges will be considered until blood and/or urine test results are returned by the BCA which could take several weeks, stated Pine County Reese Frederickson.
“In general, in motor vehicle cases involving allegations of controlled substance use, the standard policy is to wait for the results of any blood or urine testing done by the BCA, which takes several weeks,” noted Frederickson. “The results are crucial in determining probable cause for charges and complying with current case law. The results are also crucial in determining what statutes are applicable and the category of proof needed for trial. This is the standard in counties throughout the state. Case reviews are finalized immediately after we receive such results.”
See future editions of the Pioneer and North Pine County News for any charges made.
