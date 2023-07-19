Many come out for Art Fest T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pine City Lions members Jim Biernat and John Vosberg, serve up pulled pork sandwiches. T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pine City Arts Council hosted its annual Art Fest on Saturday with hundreds of attendees enjoying hand-created arts and crafts, music and food. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pine City Man arrested, charged in federal complaint for using social media to sexually exploit minors North Pine County News Public Notices July 20, 2023 Shooting for Hope! Many come out for Art Fest Market on Main Putts for Paws Pine County Sheriff's report and jail roster July 20, 2023 Pine City Pioneer public notices July 20,2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer owner of Minnesota Wildlife Connection faces felony chargesPine City Man arrested, charged in federal complaint for using social media to sexually exploit minorsCrime briefs: Sexual misconduct cases locallyHinckley man charged with sexual assault against children at local tribal schoolPine City Heritage Players present the ‘Addams Family’Pine County sheriff's report and jail roster July 13, 2023Meet the new reporter, editorial assistant, Chris DavisPine City man commits armed robbery at local barSandstone man faces felony charges for theft of BobcatPine County Sheriff's report and jail roster July 20, 2023 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jul 21 Preschool Summer Storytime-Pine City Library Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21 Art in the Park: White Bear Big Band Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21 Buffalo Head at Three Twenty Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Jul 21, 2023 Jul 22 Music and Food at Three Twenty Sat, Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22 Ruby’s Pantry Sat, Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22 Military Service Honoring Veterans who passed away during Covid 19 Sat, Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22 Music and Food at Three Twenty Sat, Jul 22, 2023
