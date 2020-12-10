Marcella Pirila

Marcella Jean Bennett Pirila entered peacefully into eternal rest Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020. Marcy was born in Benson Sept. 3, 1945. She was the fourth of nine children born to Warren and Marie Bennett. During the early years of her life, her family farmed in many areas such as Cotton, Eveleth, Makinon, before settling in the Floodwood area. At age 15 when her older siblings were leaving home to begin their lives, she remained home to assist with the farm and milking cows for her parents. While at a Christmas Program, she met the love of her life, Kenneth Pirila. They were united in marriage April 23, 1965. They were each other’s rock through the years. Their love and devotion have been an inspiration to many. Together they built a family and farm while opening their home and hearts to many.
Marcy babysat her granddaughters, nieces, nephews and many others throughout her life, along with milking cows daily into her 50’s, making lunches and meals, along with desserts for many. Her homemade pizzas were always a huge request. She was dedicated to caring for her parents and made daily visits to see them. She loved a good game of cards with friends or families, reading her Bible or other books, and daily phone chats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, her sister Linda Handel and brother Warren Bennett Jr.
She will lovingly be remembered by her loving husband of 55 years Kenny, daughter Lisa Balut, and son Kenneth Jr. (Stacey Fairbanks), grandchildren and great grandchildren Erika (Michael), Kater and Kensen Horton, Kayleigh Balut (Sam Johnsen) and Ryder, Megan Pirila, Caitlyn, Ethan and Kevin Fairbanks.
