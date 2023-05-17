Margaret Ann “Muggie” Dahl Houdek passed away at age 92 on May 11, 2023 following a bout of COVID.
Margaret was born September 25, 1930 in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. She was descended from some of the earliest Norwegian and Swedish settlers in the area. She graduated from Grantsburg High School in 1949.
In 1950 she married Calvin G. Houdek from Pine City. They first lived in a cabin in the woods in rural Pine Township, then moved to San Francisco where Calvin entered aviation with United Airlines. Their first three children were born while they lived in California.
After a short time in Denver, Colorado, they returned to Minnesota, living first in Bloomington, then Burnsville where their fourth child was born, then moving up to a farm in Rock Creek, near their families.
Margaret was a skilled piano player, often playing for church and 4-H club events. She also worked as a tax accountant, doing income taxes for many in the neighborhood. In 1981 she returned to college and got a degree in accountancy.
She is survived by her children, Linda J. Karas, Calvin D. Houdek (Cindy), Michael L. Houdek (Jacky), Debra H. Rule (George); five grandchildren, Caroline, Leann, Brad, Brian, and Rachel, plus step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild, Hailey.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie Dahl and Elsie Lee; and husband, Calvin G. Houdek.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. (visitation 12-1 p.m.) at Bethany Lutheran Church in Grantsburg with Pastor Jay Ticknor officiating. Interment will be at the Pleasant Prairie Cemetery in Grantsburg.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
