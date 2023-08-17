Hello and welcome to the latest “Let me be Frank” commentary on all thing’s retirement. Today I will tell you about my new experience helping out with household duties. Specifically, grocery shopping.
Since I’m retired and have so much time on my hands it’s only fair that I start pitching in, right?
My wife the oncology nurse provided me with a grocery list of three items and told me to call if I had questions. I’ll admit, I was nervous and apprehensive about this mission. She gave me a kiss on the cheek and gently pushed me out the door. I think she planned to take nap knowing I’d be gone for a couple hours. Or maybe the whole afternoon.
I put on my battered Detroit Red Wings cap and climbed into the big green manly truck. The 5.7 Liter engine roared to life. I put the truck in drive and made my way to the local grocery store. You know the one.
As I entered the parking lot, I had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with a minivan going the wrong way. The driver was totally oblivious. I parked the big green manly truck and took a couple deep breaths to calm my nerves. I then forced myself to go in. As I approached the entrance, I noticed one set of automatic doors were out of order. I thought to myself, “I wonder what the Fire Inspector thinks of that?” Little did I know I was quickly going to encounter bigger problems.
I entered the store and grabbed a cart. The cart handle was still warm from the previous shopper. Not only that, the handle was covered with a slippery, mucous like substance. This slippery snot like substance was now on my hands!
I started praying, “Please God, don’t let that be what I think it is!” I raced to the sanitary wipe dispenser. On my way to the dispenser, I almost collided with a guy on a motorized scooter. The guy looked mean. I started pulling out wipes and frantically wiped my hands. After I pulled out the fifth wipe the dispenser ran out. I told myself, “Self, get a grip and calm down.”
I then went back and selected another cart. This one pulled to the left, but at least the handle wasn’t coated with a slippery, viscous fluid. I kept the cart and proceeded to the produce department to get an onion. I found the onions and expertly tore one of the plastic bags from the dispenser. I was feeling pretty smart. Until I tried opening the plastic bag. This bag was stubborn and defiant. It refused to cooperate and open. I started quietly swearing at it. I said things about its mother. I combined adjectives and adverbs in a way that would have earned me serious punishment from the nuns at my elementary school.
I kept fighting with this bag until a kind woman asked if she could help me. She looked at me with pity. I humbly said, “Yes ma’am, please.” She opened the bag in a split second. I thanked her. She smiled at me with compassion as she walked away towards the bananas. The next item on the list was pineapple.
The oncology nurse writes in shorthand, so I didn’t know if she wanted canned, chunked, cubed, sliced, or crushed pineapple. So, I bought an actual pineapple. This would come back to haunt me later. Next item on the list was a small Bundt cake.
I proceeded to the bakery section, and found a small Bundt cake about the size of a hockey puck. The problem was the oncology nurse had invited six people over for dinner. This would also come back to haunt me. The last item on the list was microwave bacon.
I located it hiding on the top shelf in the meat aisle. However, it was so far back, I couldn’t reach it. LeBron James couldn’t have reached it! So, I proceeded to start climbing up the display cabinet. I noticed I was attracting a crowd. I climbed up and reached into the case and grabbed a box of the microwave bacon. Unfortunately, I cut my arm on the way down. I didn’t care. I got the bacon. Mission accomplished.
On my way to the checkout lanes, I found myself blocked by three people in the aisle. Two of the people were arguing whether to buy chunky salsa or regular salsa. I think the other person was trying to memorize the label on the back of a can of soup. After waiting 10 minutes, they decided to move. I finally made my way to the checkout lanes. Paid for my three items and got out of the store as fast as I could.
I returned home. Traumatized. As I walked in the house, the well-rested oncology nurse cheerfully greeted me saying, “How was shopping? I forgot to have you pick up tomatoes. Do you mind going back?”
“Canned, diced, pureed, crushed, whole, or actual tomatoes?” I lamentingly replied.
Maybe working wasn’t all that bad?
