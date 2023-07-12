Christopher Davis

I am Christopher Davis and am taking on the editorial assistant and reporter position at the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News. I grew up in Sandstone my entire life. From kindergarten to senior year, I attended East Central High School. During this time of my life, I was a member of the Leo’s Club and served as the junior ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce for one summer. This led me to attend many events and allowed me to be an active part of the community. From these experiences and other past volunteer work, I realized how important giving back to the community truly is.

