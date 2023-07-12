Iam Christopher Davis and am taking on the editorial assistant and reporter position at the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News. I grew up in Sandstone my entire life. From kindergarten to senior year, I attended East Central High School. During this time of my life, I was a member of the Leo’s Club and served as the junior ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce for one summer. This led me to attend many events and allowed me to be an active part of the community. From these experiences and other past volunteer work, I realized how important giving back to the community truly is.
Furthering my education, I applied to and was accepted to St. Cloud State University. Originally majoring in marketing, but eventually switching my area of study. I then graduated with a B.A. in Art and a minor in Graphic Design. I am dedicated to working hard having made the dean’s list on three separate occasions. Two of which I received at the height of COVID-19. I found it to be a challenging time but learned so much from the pandemic. This was a time of self-reflection and growth. I was able to fully dedicate myself to my schoolwork and rapidly began to learn more than ever before. With the free time I had, I was able to set aside a little more personal time for my hobbies. These include illustration, biking and reading. During my time at the university, I took on several commissions for a wide range of things, such as portraits, logo designs, tattoo designs, and more. I grew confident in my abilities and began the job search. I wanted to find something with more stability.
After completing my degree, I worked virtually as a graphic designer. One of the most challenging parts was being able to communicate via video calls. The pandemic did prepare me for this; however, the time difference was quite difficult to manage. Based in Amsterdam, I would stay up late to properly collaborate with the team. My work mostly consisted of creating digital assets for social media. The business was focused mainly on sustainability, this aligned with my values. I find the impact on our environment to be overlooked, so I am glad I was able to aid in creating meaningful work. Especially in a field that so closely aligns with my interests and beliefs. I am adamant about dedicating time and energy to things that I believe in.
Through the editorial assistant and reporter position, I hope to learn more about the county I reside in and the people who live here. Making new connections and sharing others’ stories and history is of interest to me. Being able to preserve these memories through the use of print is what I find exciting. Having the ability to look back on past events is something many people take for granted. Those memories are not guaranteed. With those thoughts, I find this position to be one of great responsibility. Looking towards the future, I plan to learn all I can to work towards improving the paper along with the company.
Thanks to those of you who are reading this. If you would like to reach me with any story ideas, events or questions, my email is circulation@hinckleynews.com. I am glad to hear from any who would like to share.
