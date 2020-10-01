Merle Laumeyer born Sept. 10, 1943 to Henry Laumeyer and Edwina Heinen (Laumeyer) and passed away peacefully at home Sept. 23, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful wife JoAnn Laumeyer, and his three wonderful children, Brian (Jennifer) Laumeyer, Angela (Anthony) Williams, and Dean (Dawn) Buchholz. Along with his wife and children he is also survived by his three grandchildren which were always the light of his life; Sierra Suttles aka Snickle-pickle, Mariaha Suttles, and Zach Laumeyer, and his sisters Lila Mae Holden and Julie Posal.
Merle was born and raised in Melrose, the youngest of eight children. Melrose is where he found his love for basketball and ended up being a star player for the Melrose Dutchman, graduating from Melrose High school in 1961. After high school he started working for his brother-in-law traveling from Minnesota to the East Coast. In 1971, he met his wife JoAnn and they were married in 1972. Wanting to start a family and be home more he took a job driving locally for Twin City Freight.
In 1975, his son Brian was born. In 1979, Merle was laid off from Twin City Freight. Wanting to make ends meet for his family, he started selling pallets out of the garage which later led to the creation of his business Twin City Pallet. It has remained in the family and was later purchased by his son and daughter in-law for his retirement. When not at work Merle spent his free time traveling the world with his wife, fishing, gambling and spending time with his family and friends.
An immediate family service will be held. Condolences or flowers may be sent to Joann and family at: 18584 Big Aspen Trail Pine City.
Arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel
