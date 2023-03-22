Sadly, we have seen an uptick in suicide attempt calls as part of the sheriff’s report over the last month or so. It seems inevitable this time of year, especially given where we live, and this winter weather doesn’t help at all.
I was talking to someone the other day who was feeling down and who was also struggling with some health issues. This person was relatively young, but like many of us is struggling this time of year in general. I told him I was feeling the same way earlier this winter and even having some heart palpitations which seemed to be triggered by stress. My oldest told me at the time that just 150 minutes of regular exercise per week is equivalent to taking antidepressants or anti-anxiety meds, according to a recent study.
I recalled the benefits of exercise in my own life and how we tend to get so sedentary in the winter and knew he was right. And many of us sit behind a computer for most of our work day which just compounds things. So back on the treadmill I went.
After just a week of regular exercise which included the treadmill and some light weights and strengthening exercises, I felt better. And after a month, I felt great. No more anxiety, no more heart palpitations. Unfortunately, I then came down with COVID which set me back a bit but am now starting to ease back into things.
As I told all this to the person who shared his struggles, he said, “You know what, I’m going to try that!” He added that his dog would also enjoy getting out for walks or runs.
Beyond exercising, there are other things we can do to help boost our mood and overall health. I looked at what supplements I was missing and began taking Vitamin D and a multivitamin. Doctors say that most of us who live in this climate are lacking Vitamin D in general.
The National Library of Medicine states that Vitamin D supplements are necessary in the winter for those living in northern climates for optimal body function and to prevent disease. “A deficiency of vitamin D has been attributed to several diseases. Since its production in the skin depends on exposure to UVB-radiation via the sunlight, the level of vitamin D is of crucial importance for the health of inhabitants who live in the Nordic latitudes where there is diminished exposure to sunlight during the winter season,” the article states.
And looking further into the value of exercise, the Mayo Clinic confirms the link between inactivity and depression/anxiety and adds that exercise helps prevent and improve a number of health problems including high blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis. An article on mayoclinic.org states that not only can exercise help improve mood and reduce anxiety, but can also help depression and anxiety from coming back once you’re feeling better.
Specifically, regular exercise (30 minutes or more per day for three to five days a week) releases feel-good endorphins, natural chemicals in your brain that can enhance your sense of well-being. Regular exercise also helps people “get away” from the cycle of negative thoughts that feed depression and anxiety.
The study that my oldest was referring to is a 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine which found that exercise was just as good at treating depression as antidepressant drugs, at least for those with mild or moderate symptoms. Adding antidepressant drugs to exercise did not increase effectiveness – exercise alone was just as good, the study also found.
It also helped my spiritual well-being to give my worries to God. It seems simple and almost cliche but really does work to cast your anxieties on him. Jesus says in Matthew 11:28-30 says, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you. Let me teach you because I am humble and gentle at heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and the burden I give you is light.”
If you’re looking for people to be around, check out a local church. There are people there waiting for you to become part of the church family.
Will I get stressed again and forget about taking care of myself in the swamp of my worries and stress? Probably. But hopefully I’ll have someone like my son come around and remind me what I need to do. I know when we’re feeling down, exercise and taking care of our mental and spiritual well-being are often the last things we want to do but are just what we need to do.
If you don’t have access to exercise equipment or a gym, check https://www.healthline.com/health/fitness-exercise/at-home-workouts#beginner-routine for some simple exercises that can be done with just some light weights at home. And if you’re in search of a treadmill, check Facebook Marketplace. I was able to get one that works great and that we’ve had for a few years now for only $75.
My Grandma Dorie, who worked until she was 80 and lived until she was 95, always told me, “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.” I think Grandmas know a thing or two.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.