CO Jake Willis (Brookston)has started getting regulatory calls about deer hunting, in addition to questions regarding small game opener next week. Investigation also continues on possible illegal harvest from an area lake. Complaints of illegal dumping on public land were also received.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West)continues the training process with COC Landyn Saewert. The two spent the week checking bear-hunting, early teal-hunting, early goose-hunting, and fishing activity. A complaint of a pickup vs. moose was taken. The moose was dispatched, then transported to a local processing facility. ATV-related activity continues as the weather cooled, and enforcement action was taken for operating without headlights, unregistered ATV, and speeding.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East)and COC Aimee Hand started the past week by spending the holiday on the St. Louis River. The wind and cooler weather kept a lot of people off the water. The two continued to check bear baits and look for successful bear hunters. A trapping association meeting was attended to cover the new Minnesota Lynx Zone trapping laws. The week was wrapped up by checking shore anglers and ATV/OHM activity.
CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet)participated in training at Camp Ripley, and monitored bear hunting, rice harvesting, and waterfowl hunting this week. Plenty of local geese are in the area, but local ducks have been hard to find for most youth waterfowl and early teal season hunters. Good numbers of ruffed grouse have been observed for the upcoming small-game opener. AIS and ATV violations were dealt with this week.
CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River)spent the Labor Day holiday patrolling lakes and forests in her area. Enforcement action was taken for various boating and ATV/OHM violations. In-service training at Camp Ripley was attended. Safety Day in Pine City was also attended.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City)spent the week continuing to check and monitor bear-hunting activity. Karon worked the DNR Info Booth on Labor Day. Various game farm and deer farm inspections were completed. Wetland violations were investigated as well.
