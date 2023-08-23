CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) and COC Saewert spent time checking shore anglers throughout the week. They attended the Kids, Cops, and Cars event with other local law enforcement in the City of Duluth. The officers investigated an illegal burning complaint.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) and COC Aimee Hand attended an event in Duluth called Kids, Cops and Cars. Time was spent checking anglers and handling violations found. A wetland complaint was investigated, and photos were collected with an airplane.
CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) spent time patrolling Nemadji and General Andrews state forests. Public land has been busy with camping, bear baiting, and ATV/OHM use. Various nuisance- and injured-animal calls were taken. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations and a camping reservation issue was resolved.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week answering questions about bear hunting and baiting. Karon would like people to read the ATV rules on exceptions for big-game hunting. Background checks are being completed and should be finished soon. Karon spent time checking bear baiters. ATV patrol was done in the Pine County area. Boat patrol was done on Pine City-area waters. A few violations were found. While checking anglers in northern Pine County, a few minor violations were encountered. Karon began field training with COC Hand. He and Hand flew over Pine County for follow up on previous violations and to search for other possible violations.
