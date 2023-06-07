Money doesn’t grow on trees is a saying most of us have heard many times over the years and generally understand it’s meaning. It’s also obvious to most that money doesn’t grow on trees; the saying is an idiom for being careful with your money as it is a limited resource.
If planting a money tree isn’t an option for acquiring the things we want, we should have another plan I suppose. That plan should be for getting money the old-fashioned way, providing some service and value to others in exchange for that money. The foundation of that value you provide to others is where people differ. Some provide skills and labor to an organization that then provides another value to someone and everyone gets money for it. Others provide services and a value to others directly and they get paid from them for it.
Everyone is born with human potential, skills and a value. How we utilize those potential skills and what value we generate from them is where we can vary broadly, not the main point to this however. The more important point to this article today is recognizing that potential and to see the value that your skills can bring. To simply have potential and some skills might not be enough. The basic skills will get you a start and create some rewards, but coupling your abilities with the right training and experience is where things start to really take off and your value skyrockets.
Being a genuinely caring person from birth is great; putting that together with a nursing degree is awesome. Being mechanically inclined is helpful and would open some doors for you, but by putting that together with a year of automation training, you will be a sought after and well compensated technician. You get the drift on this; the more skilled or specialized your abilities are, the more money you receive for them.
Whether a person works for someone else or themselves, everyone needs to see themselves as their own personal business. What skills or unique service do you provide to others that makes you in-demand and a valuable entity? Are you continuing to build or reposition your personal brand to stay current or increase value? Are you effectively marketing and sharing your story and communicating your skills inventory to others? Answering all these throughout our careers is important to staying relevant and increasing your value to others.
There are many paths to develop valuable skills: apprenticeship programs, military service and on-the-job-learning. Another one of the clearest paths is a post-secondary education program. We are in the time of year when many graduations are happening and thousands of students are either finishing or just beginning the next phase of this skill acquisition. It’s an important time of year to help others see themselves and their potential and ask the questions that I have asked above. What skills do they have and are they willing to create a high value for others that should be compensated accordingly. There are great opportunities across our region for those with great skills. Now is the time to pursue getting them if you don’t have them.
Joe Mulford is the president of Pine Technical and Community College.
