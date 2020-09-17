Pine City will start a late round of street work starting next week in the neighborhood south of Hillside Avenue and west of Main Street.
The streets under construction will include: 9th Street SW, Spruce Circle SW, Clark Avenue SW between 9th Street SW and 8th Street SW, Johnson Avenue SW between 9th Street SW and 7th Street SW.
City Engineer Greg Anderson of SEH said that the work will include new blacktop pavement on all the above streets. There will be new curb on the north end of 9th Street SW at Johnson Avenue as well as new curb on Johnson and Clark Avenues. For the rest of the area under construction, curbs will be replaced as needed.
The city’s contractor for this years street project, A1 Excavating of Bloomer, Wisconsin will begin work on these streets the week of Sept. 21. Anderson said the work is anticipated to take approximately 3-4 weeks to complete once it starts.
Anderson said that all the streets will remain open to local traffic while the project is underway. However, city officials encouraged drivers that don’t need to use these streets to avoid the area if possible during construction.
Residents who have questions on the project or are concerned about access to their homes during construction are asked to contact Steve Rose, the project representative, at 612-759-1544 or city hall at 320-629-2575.
