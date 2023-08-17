Taking on the duties of ensuring veterans in Pine County have access to resources and can get any help they may need, Daniel Burch takes a seat as assistant veterans service officer.
Burch explains that he is the assistant to Mindy Sandell, “I’m here to take some of the load off of Mindy; she’s great but still only one person. So I’ll be doing all of the things she does, like filing claims, helping figure out what options are available for veterans and their families, and waiting on hold so you don’t have to.”
Burch has been in the position for a month and a half and states there is a significant amount of training involved. “The state trainers are trying to make this an associates degree it sounds like, but yes, it’s a steep learning curve. Sipping slowly from the fire hose, as they say,” Burch states.
Burch’s goal in this position is to help veterans receive the benefits and services they need and deserve. “I took this job because I know how difficult it can be to navigate, and how off putting that is for people,” he says.
With goals in mind, Burch faces challenges in this position as well. Burch explains there is an immense amount of pressure to get the claim down correctly for the veteran. To make sure the right forms are selected and filled out correctly and that enough of the right evidence is gathered. “The last thing I want to do is waste someone’s time,” Burch says.
Before taking on this role, Burch worked in nuclear security for the Air Force for five years, and for another five, worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Burch did a little firearms instruction with his father and enjoys all things to do with archery.
Burch is determined in his new career and is ready to help any veterans that need assistance in any way. “This is a great job, and a great department. I only wish we could reach more vets. So spread the word. Send in every veteran you know, and tell them Dan sent you,” he adds.
