There’s a difference between appreciation of history and self-indulgent nostalgia, but sometimes the line between them can be a bit blurry.
For example: I like movies, and get a lot out of learning about how they were made and so on – but do I want to actually own any movie props?
The answer is, probably not. However, I discovered that I definitely love looking at that old junk.
I found that out when I stumbled across a catalog for a two-day auction that actually happened last week in Los Angeles: the Prop Store Entertainment Memorabilia live auction, featuring “treasures from film and television.”
It’s a 251 page catalog packed with pictures and info (and suggested prices) of items from scores of major movies. It’s mostly stuff from the past 30-40 years, though they do have one of Clint Eastwood’s pistols from “Outlaw Josey Wales” and a camera used in “Vertigo.”
There’s stuff from “Saw” and “Superman,” “Spaceballs” and “Spartacus,” “Stargate” and “Starship Troopers.” And that’s just the letter “S.”
It’s really pretty amazing. So many things:
• The “boom stick” from the “Army of Darkness” movie.
• Ron Burgandy’s blue suit from “Anchorman.”
• Austin Powers’ robe from “The Spy Who Shagged Me.”
• “Save the Clock Tower” flyers from “Back to the Future.”
• Walter White’s hazmat suit from “Breaking Bad.”
• Meryl Streep’s spin-around head from “Death Becomes Her.”
• Edward Scissorhands’ actual scissorhands.
• A bar of soap from “Fight Club.”
I could go on and on. You like James Bond? You can have his passport, or some chips from “Casino Royale.” You like “Jurassic Park?” How about some stop-motion velociraptor puppets? “Top Gun?” Maverick’s helmet. “Superman?” Check out these crystals from the Fortress of Solitude.
There was a whole lot of “Star Wars” stuff. If you have an extra $200k sitting around you might be able to get a Darth Vader touring costume from the original movie – or for only $60 grand you can grab yourself a stormtrooper helmet.
If you’re like me, a human person walking the earth, you have a soft spot for “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Well, you might be interested in Indiana Jones’ fedora, which is estimated to go at over $350,000. Too rich for your blood? Well, you can have the headpiece from the Staff of Ra for a measly $100,000.
My brother and I were geeking out about this. Who wouldn’t want to have the Ra headpiece in a severed robotic Terminator hand on your mantel?
Well, it’s fun to think about. But the thrifty German side of me is not impressed. Even if I had more dough than I knew what to do with, is this stuff really worth spending money on, when you could put those dollars toward something useful or meaningful?
Probably not. But there is something about an actual thing that brings back the past in no other way. These are the movies, the stories that bring you back to where you were when you first saw them, who you were with, who you were. And it’s all right there.
Here’s a link to the catalog if you’re interested in going on a little journey of your own:
https://content.propstore.com/auction/EMLA+LA/EMLA-LA2020_Catalog_OnlineView_B2.pdf
Take care of yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors this week – and remember what that big book says about exactly who your neighbor is. Talk to you soon.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.