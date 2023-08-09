A promise of rain came time and again last week. I am a little disappointed in the weather folks predictions. I usually skip watering the garden when the percentage gets to a 75% chance of rain. As a result, I think unhappy would describe my garden the next morning when it didn’t rain.
Gary was able to join the cribbage group last Wednesday evening in town at the Finlayson Municipal Liquor. It’s one of his favorite things to do. His mobility has continued to improve and he is back to driving. It won’t be long now and he will be done with therapy.
Last Friday, we drove up to Duluth to shop. It was a poor plan, we got to our store of choice only to find the item we needed was completely sold out.
So to perk ourselves up we cheated our strict diets with lunch at a Chinese food restaurant. It was a real mood lift. Since the price of gas in Duluth was getting closer to $4.00 a gallon by the minute, we stopped for gas in Cloquet. We discussed a stop at the casino nearby but I cautioned Gary I had a lot of work back home-so we only had a few minutes. We sat down at two slot machines, Gary put in the minimal bet and about two minutes later he was cashing in over $300. We were out of there in 15 minutes. I think we found the secret–don’t stay.
Saturday evening was the reunion for the 1968 Willow River High School graduation class in Willow at the Corral. Since I didn’t graduate with them, I feel really lucky to be welcomed back to join the group. I only spent the first six years with this friendly group, but I have fond memories of their friendship. I heard a rumor that our friendly group is not going to wait five years for the next gathering.
If you have an interest in our local history, the Pine County Geneaology group will be meeting on Aug. 16, with lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Route #61 Lounge and Bowling (4654 Co. Hwy. 61). After lunch, we will next go to the historic Depot and 1918 Fire Museum, located there in Moose Lake. We will tour the museum and learn more about the Fires of 1918. You may recall that fire was the largest natural disaster in Minnesota’s history and the second largest fire disaster in the Nation. The public is invited to join.
