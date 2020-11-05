Pine County is one of 24 counties across the state to be included in a pilot COVID-19 test at home program offered by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo said the saliva-test program is made to be an convenient as possible for residents.
“That is a statewide push, and we’re really excited that Pine County was picked as one of their pilot sites,” Lo said. “What’s great about it is, you never have to leave your house to get it.”
Internet access is needed to process the test. Residents can order a saliva test online at the Minnesota Department of Health (testathome.web.health.state.mn.us), and then log into that website when they are ready to take the test.
“Once you get the kit, you go online and do an e-visit with the lab,” Lo explained. “All they do is they watch you spit, and verify you are the one taking the test. You put the cap on, you mail it back in a prepaid envelope ... and you should get your test results within 24 to 48 hours.”
Each person taking the test will need to have their own email account set up.
“A good tip is, if you have multiple kids you want to have a test for, you need an email for each of them, just to keep each person separate,” Lo said.
The Minnesota Department of health reports that the testing is free to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, including those who do not have symptoms. And Lo pointed out that the test can be ordered as a precautionary measure, to be used if and when the person believes they may have contracted the coronavirus.
“We are telling people: hey, you can order this test before you ever get sick, and just have it on hand,” Lo said. “You can just have it there, and basically shave a day off of your wait time. You can just have it sitting in a bathroom cabinet.”
The form asks for insurance information, but Lo stressed that there would be no out-of pocket charge to residents – they will be tested at no cost whether or not they have insurance.
“You’re never going to get a bill for it, but they’re just trying to recoup some funds [from the insurance companies], so that it’s a more sustainable model,” she explained.
Faster testing improves the ability of public health to trace contacts and limit the spread of COVID-19. Lo said she is optimistic about what the free test-by-mail program will do for Pine County residents.
“It’s a really exciting addition to our testing capacity across the state and its really going to increase our ability to get a result quickly,” Lo said. “It’s a pretty slick process.”
To order a free saliva test-at-home kit visit: testathome.web.health.state.mn.us
For questions, email: TestAtHome.MDH@state.mn.us
Flu season begins
Influenza kills between 12,000-61,000 Americans each year, while COVID-19 has already killed more than 232,000 in the United States since the first death just nine months ago in February.
Lo said that county public health workers are wary about what winter flu season will bring, but hopeful its impact will be minimal this year.
“We’re definitely concerned, because this is ... adding another layer of an infectious respiratory disease,” Lo said.
She pointed out that early vaccination rates are up by 40% over the average year.
“That’s really exciting,” Lo said. “People are actually getting out there and getting vaccinated, which is going to decrease your risk of getting the flu.”
She also noted that the safety rules that apply to COVID-19 apply to the influenza as well.
“The same things that prevent COVID spread prevent the flu – wash your hands, wear a mask, don’t be around other people a ton right now. So if people can just follow COVID rules, we’re really hoping we can [avoid] a massive flu year. We’ll have to wait and see, but hopefully we’ll see a milder flu season.”
