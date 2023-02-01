With a new year comes the natural tendency to both reflect on the previous year and start to project out what may come during the new year. These reflections can also extend beyond the most recent year and the one just beginning.
Some of this can bring a happiness and thoughts of joy about an achieved accomplishment or some new experience that occurred. Other reflections can bring more feelings of disappointment or anxiety about things you wished you had started or even completed. I find it sets a marker like a road sign that gives you a perspective of how fast time is quickly going past.
These reflections are magnified in the years that we have milestone events like being a senior in high school who just played their last basketball game or went to their last winter formal dance. Moments like this also occur in our professional lives as well.
Recently, I have been reflecting on all the amazing changes that have happened at Pine Technical and Community College in the last few years. As I enter my 25th year in higher education, you recognize how fast the school years go and how things continue to change each year. It’s difficult to explain to the new nursing student that this time will go by fast whether you are in school improving your opportunities or staying in the job or career you feel you don’t want anymore.
The Labor Market is tighter than it has been in decades. Making the choice to take advantage of the opportunity to pursue education and open yourself up to great options is a critical one. This is the natural time for all of us to think about what we need to do and are willing to do to give ourselves the best chance for success, however you may define that.
We should also take a moment to talk with those around us that might value our opinion and be a good listener to help them map out a path for change. Sometimes this is just offering to take a high school senior to tour a couple colleges or connect them with a friend that works in a particular industry. This support applies to a spouse or neighbor as well. A person can get stuck in what they know and their own lived experiences and not see the other options. Your perspectives and experiences could provide a new clearer view to a confusing situation.
At PTCC, we deal with people all the time that aren’t sure what they want to do but instead only know what they don’t want to do anymore. We are lucky in our region to have a resource like the staff at Pine who are here to help, and that doesn’t only apply to the great programs we have here.
Pine is a part of the 26 college and 7 university system of Minnesota State. We can connect people into careers and pathways for almost any industry a person could think of. Asking someone about their plan for their future or offering a simple suggestion of talking with someone at our college could make a big difference in their lives.
Whether people are starting out or starting over, we are here to help them pursue new opportunities.
Joe Mulford is the president of Pine Technical and Community College.
