There’s a neat feature of Google News that will send you emails if particular words are mentioned in news stories. I have a few of these, and one of them is set for “Pine City.” This means that I get news about our Pine City, but all the other Pine Cities too.
Most of the time it is kind of fun to find out what’s happening in Pine City, New York, or the Pine City in India. But what happened in September in Pine City, Washington and the nearby town of Malden was no joke – and it breaks my heart.
The wildfires out west haven’t had much more impact here than a haze in the sky and nasty air to breathe. But for the residents of Pine City, Washington – well, they don’t really have a town anymore.
It was dry and hot at the beginning of September in Washington, and on Sept. 7, during a windstorm with 50 mph winds, a tree made contact with a power line.
Once the fire began, there was no stopping it. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Tribune, the fire rolled over hills and through canyons toward the two towns. The residents had very little time to grab what they could and evacuate the area.
More than 15,000 acres burned.
In Malden, about 80% of the homes were estimated to be lost. The town hall, fire station and post office were gone.
In Pine City, only a half-dozen or so homes survived the fire.
Thankfully, no lives were lost. But now, people who called those towns home are having to decide whether to rebuild – or to pack up what they have and start over somewhere else.
Times are not exactly great here, friends. But compared to the folks in this other Pine City, we have got it awfully good. Let’s all take a minute to send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of that Pine City fire, and another minute to be grateful for what we’ve got.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.