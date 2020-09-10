Nina Baldwin of Grasston passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at her home at the age of 88.
Nina Elizabeth Whaley was born March, 2, 1932 to Raymond and Theresa (Furrey) Whaley in Sodus, New York. Her family moved when she was 14.
Family was very important and most of life’s problems were solved sitting at the table drinking a lot of coffee. Nina loved spaghetti; if given the choice, she’d take spaghetti every time. She also loved flower and vegetable gardening, so there was a lot of canning and jelly making and this was passed on to many of her children and grandchildren. Nina did not really like to cook so her children started cooking at an early age. She also loved garage sales and looking for the next great buy.
Nina worked at Diamond O Meats in Hinckley as a meat cutter and wrapper. Her and her husband, Lee, started at home deer processing until they sold the equipment and Nina continued cutting and wrapping meat until she was 76 years old.
Nina was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer on Feb. 24, 2014. She went through many treatments and was very tough and fought for six and half years before she lost her fight. She is loved and will be missed greatly.
Nina is survived by her children Gene (Cindy) Walton of Rush City, Art (Shirley) Jensen of Brook Park, Arlene Jensen of Grasston, Carl (Ella) Jensen of McGregor, Beth (Gene) Johnson, Paul Jensen and Brenda Phaller all of Brook Park; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; siblings Ellen (Gary) Motley and Bud (Colleen) Dowell all of Nebraska; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Theresa Whaley; granddaughter Charitee; and six siblings.
A private family service for Nina was held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
