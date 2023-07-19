My Danish grandmother had a saying about everything. She said “Children are like fingers on a hand. No two of them are alike.” Stuff like that is very helpful when you’re raising your kids.
My neighbor Gabby Speich has two girls and they couldn’t be more different. I’m talking “Mr.Middleman” and “Pinky Finger.” They are as far apart as night and day. The Speich family was preparing to attend a wedding and when it was time to leave “Pinky Finger” was wearing a lovely pastel floral number with her mother’s pearls. “Mr. Middleman” on the other hand, (no pun intended), came out wearing something that looked like she made it from two pillowcases and a yak bladder. It was festooned with life sized puffy fishes appliquéd to the hem. The fish eyes had bells sewn into them so she jingled when she walked. Gabby suspects that she lives in a world where woodland creatures help her dress every morning.
Both of the girls are getting ready to start middle school and Gabby worries that they might have trouble blending in with the other kids. I don’t know what to tell her because I raised boys and only worried about them wearing clean underwear. Do you have any advice for Gabby?
Signed, Keeping Them Clean on Groningen
Dear Keeping,
Usually schools have dress codes so as long as Gabby’s girls are in compliance she shouldn’t worry.
When I went to school we wore uniforms and that was easy on kids and parents. Kids always found ways to personalize their uniforms however. Children are like fingers on a hand and even though they’re unique, they’re part of a family. It seems to me that both girls are fashionistas in their own way and since they’re very young, who knows what direction they’ll take next year. Tell Gabby to let the girls express themselves and be happy that they have at least a modicum of modesty. Send me copies of their school pictures and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.