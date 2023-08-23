Sheriff Report
August 14, 8:41 a.m., report of theft, Park Avenue, Sandstone
August 14, 11:52 a.m., report of order violation, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
August 14, 12:12 p.m., report of burglary, Tamarack River Road, Sandstone
August 14, 2:07 p.m., report of theft, Wildlife Road, Hinckley
August 15, 3:50 a.m., report of burglary, Old Military Road, Sandstone
August 15, 9:34 a.m., report of traffic stop, Old Wagon Road, Sandstone
August 15, 11:27 a.m., report of found drug, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 15, 4:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 15, 6:30 p.m., report of informational, Andersen Alle, Askov
August 15, 10:46 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Street, Sandstone
August 16, 8:29 a.m., report of check welfare, County Highway 61, Willow River
August 16, 10:48 a.m., report of burglary, Cross Lake Road, Hinckley
August 16, 12:27 p.m., report of child custody/visit, Finlayson Road, Finlayson
August 16, 4:13 p.m., report of informational, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 16, 5:45 p.m., report of traffic stop, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
August 16, 6:05 p.m., report of informational, 1st Street NW, Hinckley
August 16, 8:45 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Avenue N, Sandstone
August 17, 4:39 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Main Street E, Hinckley
August 17, 10:30 a.m., report of informational, Central Avenue, Rutledge
August 17, 11:04 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 2nd Avenue Rutledge
August 17, 2:29 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 18, Finlayson
August 17, 5:11 p.m., report of trespass, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 17, 9:17 p.m., report of disturbance, Groningen Road, Sandstone
August 17, 9:30 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
August 18, 2:39 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Fishtail Road, Hinckley
August 18, 12:14 p.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
August 18, 9:34 p.m., report of check welfare, Mission Creek Circle, Hinckley
August 18, 10:43 p.m., report of disturbance, North Shoreland Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 19, 12:49 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Groningen Road, Sandstone
August 19, 10:35 a.m., report of search warrant, Mission Creek Circle, Hinckley
August 19, 12:53 p.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 23, Hinckley
August 19, 4:31 p.m., report of disturbance, Groningen Road, Sandstone
August 19, 6:48 p.m., report of disturbance, Lark Street, Sandstone
August 19, 7:41 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street, Kerrick
August 14
Andress, Jeremy James
Probable cause: Confined But Bot Convicted-Burglart-3rd Degree-Enters w/out consent with intent to Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Bellach, Shawn Patrick
Probable cause: Deprive Cust/Parent Rights-Cause Child Being Runaway
Bender, Beatrice
Probable cause: Confined But Bot Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search-Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Fratzke, Shaun Ray
Probable cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Acts to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death -Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Liesch, Luke John
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Fratzke, Shaun Ray
Probable cause: Manslaughter- 2nd Degree-Commit or Attempt to Commit Violation-Endangerment of Child by Negligent Firearm Access-Negligent Storage-Firearms-Loaded-Child Can Access
Quast, Shannon Lee
Probable cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Wimmer, Jeremy John
Probable cause: Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Pharmacy-Permanent Labels-Required on Prescription Drugs
August 15
Diaz, Destiny
Probable Cause-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Mattson-McCarty Johnathan Brock
Pine County Warrant-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Schultz, John Thomas
Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving Agter Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Wiechman, Ethean Luke Leslie
Probable Cause: Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
August 16
Bridges, Morgan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Grundmann, Kaylee Marie
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Issacson-Haufle, Jamie Jerry
Hold For Other Agency: Apprehension-Detention Warrant
Mroz, Justin Lee
Probation Warrant: Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor
Nelson, Kellie Shelene
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued
Trepanier, Gregory Alan
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
August 17
Creel, Marvin Emmet
Probable Cause-Possession pf Burglary or Theft-Tools-4th Degree-Enters Building w/out Consent; Commit Misdemeanor Other Than to Steal-Damage to Property -3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000
Eigenheer, Terri Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Garrett, Arthur Eugene JR
Under Sentence: Serving 0 Days-Concurrent
Snyder, Waylon James
Probable Cause: Traffic DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
August 18
Archambeau , Hailee Raye
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle-Alcohol Consumption 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Fontaine, Ginny Marie
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol- Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Alcohol Consumption 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Groce, Dameion Demond
Under Sentence, Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More A Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew
Probable Cause-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
August 19
Bothum, Dustin Thomas
Pine County Warrant-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Arrest-Misdemeanor
Clary, Patrick Shane
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Ebben, Steven Paul
Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Ellis, Jerry Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Lynaugh, Mariah Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
Payne, Gerard Francis
Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Robinson, Wesley Allen
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Rossberg, Erica Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Scott, Todd Andrew SR
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Order For Protection-Traffic DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Simon, Travis Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Wilson, Frederick Charles
Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Yerke, Jared Benjamin
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
August 20
Dirkx, Mackenzie Jadyn
Hold For Other Agency-Arrest
Wiberg, Julie Lee
Pine County Warrant-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Potter, Michael Lynn
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Templeman, Mackenzie
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any Two Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Wiberg, Julie Lee
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine City-MN State Fire Code Violation-Arrest of Adult
