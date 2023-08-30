Sheriff Report
August 21, 8:47 a.m., report of vehicle fire, Mallard Road, Hinckley
August 21, 10:11 a.m., report of informational, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
August 21, 1:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
August 21, 3:11 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, County Highway 61, Rutledge
August 21, 4:23 p.m., report of medical, 7th Street NW, Hinckley
August 21, 6:39 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 21, 7:30 p.m., report of missing person, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
August 21, 9:28 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley
August 22, 9:04 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
August 22, 3:27 p.m., report of subject stop, Vossevangen Way, Askov
August 22, 5:39 p.m., report of disturbance, 1st Street SW, Hinckley
August 22, 6:04 p.m., report of public assist, Anderson Drive, Sandstone
August 23, 8:03 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 23, 5:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
August 23, 7:48 p.m., report of attemp pickup, 1st Street, Sandstone
August 23, 11:12 a.m., report of traffic stop, Grindstone Lake, Sandstone
August 24, 1:53 a.m., report of traffic stop, Barry Avenue, Hinckley
August 24, 7:47 a.m., report of burglary, Erickson Road, Kerrick
August 24, 8:25 a.m., report of theft, Highway 23, Bruno
August 24, 11:27 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 24, 11:59 a.m., report of search warrant, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 24, 12:49 p.m., report of animal bite, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
August 24, 5:10 p.m., report of check welfare, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
August 24, 6:55 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
August 24, 11:13 p.m., report of traffic stop, Groningen Road, Sandstone
August 25, 10:21 a.m., report of theft, Main Street E, Hinckley
August 25,3:16 p.m., report of search warrant, 1 Street SE, Hinckley
August 25, 5:32p.m., report of traffic stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 25, 8:19 p.m., report of disturbance, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
August 25, 11:23 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
August 25, 11:28 p.m., report of unknown trouble, 1st Street SW, Hinckley
August 26, 1:50 a.m., report of traffic stop, Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
August 26, 11:42 a.m., report of theft, State Highway 18, Finlayson
August 26, 2:22 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 26, 6:07 p.m., report of burglary, 2nd Street NW, Hinckley
August 26, 8:00 p.m., report of assault, Askov
August 21
Juarez, Andrew
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Templeman, Mackenzie Lynn
Probable Cause: DwI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Combination- Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance-Underage Drinking and Driving
August 22
Colton, Thomas Joseph
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Assault 2nd-Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Pelkey, Raena Elizabeth
Probation Warrant: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Simon, Travis Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Thielman, Travis James
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor-Receiving Stolen Property-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property -1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
August 23
Gerster, Devin John Terrance
Summons: Theft-By Swindle-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Jones, Cynthia Lee
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Arrest-Felony Warrant
Jones, Lanelius Deshond
Pine County Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Misdemeanor-Arrest
Light, Daniel Richard
Probable Cause: Cannabis-1st Degree-Possess more than 2 Pounds but Not More Than 10 kg of Cannabis Flower
Opsahl, Ryan David
Pine County Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Order for Protection-Introduce Contraband-Drugs/Liquor into Lockup/Prison-Burglary-2nd Degree Dwelling-Misdemeanor Warrant
Xiong, Blong
Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Arrest-Felony Warrant
August 24
Andress, Jeremy James
Hold For Other Agency: Theft -Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Schouveller, Michael
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
August 25
Allen, Heather Marie
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-4th Deg-Correction-Emp/Prob.-Officer/Prosecutor/Judge-Intentionally Transfers Bodily Fluids-Disorderly Conduct-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree-Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Graham, Isabella
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted- Domestic
Grundmann, Kaylee Marie
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Merry, Michael Lee
Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
Osgood, Patrick Keith
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Harrasment;Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Thompson-Wooner, Kayla
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More-Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Waltz, John Luther
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Tresspass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Willhite. Garth Leroy Jr.
Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
August 26
Schultz, John Thomas
Pine County Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Gross Misdemeanor-Arrest
August 27
Leritz, Bradley Mikal
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Creighton, Savannah
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Dennis Duane
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property -1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Violate No Contact Order-Withing 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
