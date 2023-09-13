Sheriff Report
September 4, 10:26 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 4, 5:09 p.m., report of attemp pickup, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
September 4, 7:59 p.m., report of property lost/found, Highway 18, Finlayson
September 5, 3:50 a.m., report of traffic stop, Cloverdale Road, Hinckley
September 5, 10:40 a.m., report of order violation, Finlayson Road, Finlayson
September 6, 9:34 a.m., report of informational, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
September 6, 2:25 p.m., report of informational, Old Highway 61 N, Hinckley
September 6, 3:53 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Blaire Avenue S, Hinckley
September 6, 6:03 p.m., report of attemp pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
September 6, 11:41 p.m., report of traffic stop, Svercl Road, Sandstone
September 6, 11:43 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 7, 12:07 p.m., report of assist other agency, Killdeer Lane, Hinckley
September 7, 3:25 p.m., report of damage to property, State Highway 23, Hinckley
September 7, 4:53 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Avenue N, Hinckley
September 8, 3:19 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
September 8, 5:58 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Markville Road, Sandstone
September 8, 8:21 p.m., report of disturbance, Minnesota Street, Sandstone
September 8, 9:46 p.m., report of call back, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
September 9, 2:14 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 123, Sandstone
September 9, 3:21 a.m., report of order violation, Groningen Road, Sandstone
September 9, 9:39 a.m., report of theft, Pansy Landing Road, Sandstone
September 9, 10:22 a.m., report of assault, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 9, 7:50 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 9, 9:35 p.m., report of subject stop, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
September 9, 9:43 p.m., report of check welfare, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
September 9, 10:54 p.m., report of trespass, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 4
Ballard, Darian Bryan
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Dangerous Weapons-Intentionally Point a Gun
Ballard, Emily Marie
Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Liquor-Consumption Reasons Under 21
Eide, Denise Ann
Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Degree-Enters w/out Consent With Intent to Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor
Mitchell, Keaona Rae
Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana-Arrest
Walker, Miranda
Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More of a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Sale-Narcotic-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or Paraphernalia Residual-Not Cannabis/Hemp-Issue Dishonored-Check-Offense--5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
September 5
Brumbaugh, James Thomas
Probable Cause: Carry/Posses Pistol w/out Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor;Second or Subsequent-Felony-Firearm-Serial Number-Receive/Posses With No Special Number-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Jones, Cynthia Lee
Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Mayberry, Jason Ramon
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Scott, Todd Andrew Sr.
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Adam
Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 6
Abfalter, Tyler Gilbert
Probation Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
St John, Shanise Rae
Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Store Meth Paraphernalia In the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult-Arrest of Adult
September 7
Holm, Wendy Louise
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Morejon, Jorge Felix
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 8
Gerou, Carrie Jean
Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 9
Cetin, Vanessa Robin
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Hodges, Dylan Matthew
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly On Street or Highway-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Rectenwald, Nicholas
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Carry/Posses Pistol w/out Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor;Second or Subsequent-Felony-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-4th Degree-Possess-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Schouveller, Michael
Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation
Whited, Blake Lucas
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
September 10
Booth, Candi May
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
McQuiston, Craig Daniel
Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Mundhenke, Kenneth
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted- Domestic
Rook, Jordan Keith
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration-Victim Mentally Impaired/Physically Helpless-Arrest of Adult
