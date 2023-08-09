Sheriff Report
July 31 9:49 a.m., report of informational, Oshki Odena Street, Hinckley
July 31, 10:16 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
July 31, 4:32 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Street, Hinckley
July 31, 4:45 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 1, 1:28 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Dixon Line Road, Finlayson
August 1, 10:15 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
August 1, 2:44 p.m., report of civil matter, second Street SE, Hinckley
August 1, 8:44 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Bass Lake Road, Sandstone
August 2, 12:02 a.m., report of traffic stop, 5th Street, Sandstone
August 2, 3:34 a.m., report of customer trouble, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
August 2, 9:37 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
August 2, 3:20 p.m., report of drug incident, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 2, 9:00 p.m., report of trespass, Dobosenski Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 2, 11:49 p.m., report of damage to property, Dobosenski Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 2, 11:49 p.m., report of medical, Main Street W, Hinckley
August 3, 2:58 a.m., report of unknown trouble, Wise Owl Drive, Hinckley
August 3, 7:45 a.m., report of burglary, School House Drive, Sandstone
August 3, 11:05 a.m., report of animal bite, Rice Road, Hinckley
August 3, 3.37 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
August 3, 3:45 p.m., report of civil matter, Military Road S, Sandstone
August 3, 6:19 p.m., report of traffic stop, Morris Avenue S, Hinckley
August 3, 7:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Old Military Road S, Sandstone
August 4, 2:57 p.m., report of disturbance, Pine Avenue S, Sandstone
August 4, 6:48 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 4, 7:55 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Commercial Avenue N, Sandstone
August 5, 8:07 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Bear Creek Road, Askov
August 5, 9:17 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Oshki Odena Place, Hinckley
August 5, 9:55 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 5, 10:23 p.m., report of burglary, Rash Forest Road, Sandstone
August 5, 2:36 a.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 5, 9:29 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Grouse Trail, Hinckley
August 5, 10:15 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
August 5, 10:30 a.m., report of medical, Court Avenue S, Sandstone
August 5, 1:10 p.m., report of theft, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
August 5, 2:10 p.m., report of theft, Laketown Road, Sturgeon Lake
August 5, 5:45 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Dunn Avenue N, Hinckley
August 5, 6:01 p.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
August 5, 7:02 p.m., report of unwanted person, Grindstone Court, Hinckley
Jail Roster
July 31
Belgarde, Arnold Jon
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Castillo, Jorge Mauricio
Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony - Receiving Stolen Property
Clark, Michael Kenneth
Probable Cause: DWI - Fourth - Degree Driving While Impaired
Smith, Matthew Justin
Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant
Stache, Donald Patrick
Probable Cause: Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Cancellation - Motor Vehicle Registration - Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle
August 1
Adelman, Julian Jeffrey
Pine County Warrant - Arrest - Felony - Theft - Find and Appropriate Lost Property
Belisle, Louis Frank
Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant - Contept of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support - Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Bender, Beatrice Kathleen
Probable Cause: Traffic - DWI - Third - Degree - Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test - Third Degree - 1 Aggravating Factor
Boyd, Joshua Simon
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault - Misdemeanor - Commits Act to Cause Fear or Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Assault - 5th Degree - Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Conklin, Nicholas Jay
Hold for Other Agency: Violation Warrant - Probation Violation - Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Deluney, Keith Michael
Probable Cause: Wireless Communications - Device - Hold Wireless Communications Device With One or Both Hands - Traffic - Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption - DWI - Third Degree - Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Lallas, Jennifer Lynn
Parole/Probation Violation - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Lawrence, John Todd
Pine County Warrant: Arrest- Gross Misdemeanor Warrant - Traffic DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
August 2
Trepanier, Gregory
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic Drivers License - Driving After Revocation- Arrest of Adult
Storebo, Megan Marie
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant -Theft - Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop - No Consent
August 3
Jackson, Gerald Richard
Probable Cause: Domestic - Assault - Misdemeanor - Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts To Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Smith, Cameron Jose
Probable Cause: Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent To Escape Tax - Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Revocation
Ziegler, Brianna Lynn
Hold For Other Agency: Failure To Appear Warrant
August 4
Boggs, Vincent Keith
Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Terroristic Threats - Reckless Disregard Risk - Disorderly Conduct - Arrest of Adult
Gilbert, William Gary
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Gondek, Daniel Richard
Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic
Graham, Anthony Valon
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic Assault - GM - Subsequent Violation - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction - Trespass - Return to Property Within One Year - Drugs - 5th Degree
Karkoc, Stephan
Hold For Other Agency - Confined But Not Convicted: Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure - Domestic Assault - Felony - Arrest of Adult
Siedow, Charles Michael
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
August 5
Ausmus, David William
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: DWI - Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult
Bridges, Morgan
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Introduce Contraband - Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Domestic - Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting - Arrest of Adult
Carson, Nicholas
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Disorderly Conduct - Domestic
Davis, Ronald Dean Jr.
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Assault-5th Degree - Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Terroristic Threats - Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult
Martin, Rayna Rae
Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear Warrant: Drivers License - Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Damage To Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501 - $1000
Urban, Samantha Jo
Probable Cause: DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired
August 6
Beaulieu, Micah Gary
Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic - Assault - 2nd Degree- Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult
Belgarde, Arnold Jon
Hold For Other Agency: Confined But Not Convicted: Traffic - Drivers License - Driving After Revocation - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
Mancheski, Michael Lee.
Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting - Domestic - Arrest of Adult
Miner, Thomas Lee
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Domestic Abuse - No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Theft - Take/Use/ Transfer Movable Prop - No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Moose, Darrian Raylynn
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Drugs - Store Meth Paraphernalia in the Presence of Child or Vulnerable Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1, 2, 3 , 4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Introduce Contraband - Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Trespass - Return to Property Within One Year - Arrest of Adult
St John, Steven Ralph
Pine County Warrant - Confined But Not Convicted: Disorderly Conduct
Stone, Racheal Renee
Probable Cause - Confined But Not Convicted: Domestic
