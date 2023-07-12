Sheriff Report
July 3, 12:36 a.m., report of harassment, Quarry Place, Sandstone
July 3, 5:47 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 3, 10:42 a.m., report of burglary, Fleming Logging, Sandstone
July 3, 11:56 a.m., report of search warrant, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
July 3, 12:29 p.m., report of hit and run property, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 3, 2:12 p.m., report of assault, County Highway 61, Willow River
July 4, 3:24 a.m., report of person with weapon, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 4, 10:37 a.m., report of damage to property, Court Avenue N, Sandstone
July 4, 3:12 p.m., report traffic stop, Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 5, 12:03 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, State Highway 18, Finlayson
July 5, 9:14 a.m., report of MVA property damage, County Line Road, Sturgeon Lake
July 5, 12:25 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 5, 4:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 48, Hinckley
July 6, 3:09 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
July 6, 4:02 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Doe Street, Willow River
July 6, 4:15 p.m., report of assault, Starch Road, Bruno
July 6, 6:45 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
July 6, 11:35 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Grouse Trail, Hinckley
July 6, 11:53 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Sandstone
July 7, 5:26 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
July 7, 11:15 a.m., report of disturbance, Groningen Road, Sandstone
July 7, 9:06 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
July 7, 10:22 p.m., report of customer trouble, Main Street E, Hinckley
July 7, 10:44 a.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street E, Hinckley
July 7, 11:26 p.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street E, Hinckley
July 8, 8:36 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 23 S, Sandstone
July 8, 12:02 p.m., report of structure fire, Pathfinder Village, Hinckley
July 8, 12:03 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Dahl Road, Hinckley
July 8, 4:28 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Zhegwanabik Avenue, Hinckley
July 8, 5:37 p.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street E, Hinckley
July 8, 7:35 p.m., report of check welfare, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Jail Roster
July 3
Doten, Patrick Jeffrey
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Francke, Justin Robert
Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90-Day Period-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Henderson, Kalvin M.
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Hensley, Jimmy Lee
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
Karpe, Mark Andrew
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Kotchen, Alexander
Raymond Schultz
Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions
Stephan, James Alan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
July 4
Johnson, Ronald James
Probation Warrant-Unspecified Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Moore, Sampson Wayne
Probable Cause: Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-16-17-Actor > 36m Old/Position of Authority
Orozco, Paul Richard
Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Rishavy, Joshua Emil
Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Robertson, Quedia
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Stache, Donald Patrick
Probable Cause: Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of the First of Two Or More Convictions-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Disorderly Conduct
July 5
Biener, David Gordon
Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Koffler, Timothy
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr.
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant
Philstrom, Jessica Elaine
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm of Death-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
July 6
Bristoe, Brandon Dallas
Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Horning, Cara Allison
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Martin, Alberta Anne
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 7
Benjamin, Myles James
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Boleen, Alexandra
Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic
Finney, Max Edward
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
Hill, Dale Arthur III
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Injury-Use Coercion-Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Angie
Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schmidt, Peter Jurgen
Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Wood, Brett Michael
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
July 8
George, Chad Arthur
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-5th Degree- Nonconsensual Sexual Contact-Arrest of Adult
Knutson, Taylor Jo
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
White, Donald George
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-5th Degree-Masturbation/Lewd Exhibition-Under 16 Present-Criminal Sexual Conduct-4th Degree-Contact-Victim 14-15-Actor > 36m Old or Authority Position-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration; Victim Under 14 Actor Not >36m Older-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact Under 18; Armed With Dangerous Weapon-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear of Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
July 9
Brigan, Shawn Allan
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Burley, Tyshawn Frisco
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Aaron Joseph
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
