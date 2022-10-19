October brings colder temperatures and trees turning colors, ice starting to form on lakes and a whole new set of challenges for our Firefighters and EMS personnel. It also marks an important time for us to observe Fire Prevention Month. It’s a time for all of us to take a step back and check our homes for hazards, to go over our escape plans should the need arise and change those smoke alarm batteries.

