October brings colder temperatures and trees turning colors, ice starting to form on lakes and a whole new set of challenges for our Firefighters and EMS personnel. It also marks an important time for us to observe Fire Prevention Month. It’s a time for all of us to take a step back and check our homes for hazards, to go over our escape plans should the need arise and change those smoke alarm batteries.
It is also a time to recognize our Firefighters and EMS personnel who give so much time and effort to keeping us safe. However, this time we would like to take a look at someone who is often overlooked or taken for granted, the Fire Chief.
The role of the Fire Chief in our volunteer departments is all encompassing. Sure, they get to wear the different colored helmet and direct the firefighters and EMS personnel, but it goes so much deeper than that. The Fire Chief is responsible for the overall operation of the department. That includes the ongoing training of the firefighters, the safety of the firefighters, incident command at fire scenes and there is much more.
Our Chiefs report to the city councils, prepare budgets, file reports with the state after each incident, monitor compliance of his personnel (run statistics and training logs), deal with the people they protect, be it good or bad, make sure the equipment is in proper running order, make sure that all equipment is in compliance (hoses, ladders, firefighter turn-out gear) insure that trucks
and pumps are ISO certified (this certification keeps our insurance rates lower), studies what hazards are contained in their areas, works with DNR and works to see that maps of their areas are up to date and firefighters and EMS personnel are familiar with them.
All this and so much more that I haven’t mentioned and all while trying to maintain a job or enjoy retirement. These men attend classes, network, hold monthly meetings, attend mutual aid meetings and in their spare time try to come up with ways to raise money to help ease the burden on overextended city budgets. All departments have officers to assist the Chiefs and delegation is a must, but ultimately the weight of each department rests on only one set of shoulders, the Chief.
So, in October we say thanks to our firefighters and EMS personnel, but this October let’s give an extra pat on the back of the Fire Department Chiefs. They are the fuel that drives the department and their work behind the scenes is often overlooked. Thank you Chiefs!
