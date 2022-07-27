Carmen Carpenter

Carmen Carpenter was recently hired as the new principal at East Central High School. She was a 1987 graduate of EC.

 

Carmen (Gimpl) Carpenter, a 1987 graduate of East Central High School fondly recalls her first day at East Central. She remembers the overwhelming feeling of being home. It was, and still is, she says, the most welcoming rural school she has been in, even to this day. Carpenter has now returned to that same welcoming feeling as the new high school principal. 

