East Central Community Theatre presents SHE LOVES ME! A musical based in a 1930s perfumery. Two shop clerks who don't usually see eye to eye, have no idea they have fallen in love after responding to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper. SHE LOVES ME showcases a small but strong ensemble cast playing a range of memorable characters of all ages, each with their moment to shine. 

