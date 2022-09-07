East Central Community Theatre presents SHE LOVES ME! A musical based in a 1930s perfumery. Two shop clerks who don't usually see eye to eye, have no idea they have fallen in love after responding to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper. SHE LOVES ME showcases a small but strong ensemble cast playing a range of memorable characters of all ages, each with their moment to shine.
