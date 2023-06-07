- The railroad section crews from Askov and Foxboro were called to Nickerson to help with the forest fires.
- Alfred Lull of Holyoke and Miss Lucille Soper of Nickerson autoed to Carlton and were united in marriage.
- C. Erickson Co-opened a new restaurant and lunch room downstairs under their store in Askov.
75 Years Ago
May 20/27, 1948
- Many were in attendance at Dr. W.C. Emke’s funeral held at Willow River.
- A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Einar Peura at their home in Finlayson. He will be known as Jackie Lee.
- Harold Frederiksen and Andrew Larson are named valedictorian and salutatorian of Askov High School.
50 Years Ago
May 24/31, 1973
- An 18 year old Kerrick youth, Bruce Schweiger, was seriously injured in a motor bike accident east of Askov.
-A baby shower was held at the Aloze Eggert home for Mrs Leroy Colton. She received many nice gifts.
- Willow River and Finlayson High School name their top graduating students. In Willow River students are: Cheryl Peterson -valedictorian/Marilyn Komar-salutatorian. In Finlayson, Barbara Beck-valedictorian and Shirley Derungs is salutatorian.
25 Years Ago
May 20/27, 1998
- 34 seniors graduating from Willow River Friday, May 29 and 46 seniors graduate from East Central on Sunday, May 31.
- Wenda Kelley and Shad Seibert will marry Saturday, May 30, at Moose Lake Holy Angels Catholic Church. A reception will be held at the Askov Community Center following the wedding.
- Crossroads Learning Center will be moving to Sandstone this fall.
- Adeline Anderson, age 70, of Moose Lake passed away on May 23.
10 Years Ago
May 23/30, 2013
-Friday, May 24, was Willow River graduation commencement program.
- Following Doug Carlson death in April, six area residents file for the District 5 County Commissioner seat. They are: Gary Koland, Lenny Bonnadar, Randy Christensen, Matt Ludwig, Jill Warner and George Slama.
- East Central School sets conservative 2013-2014 budget.
- Pine County board approves hiring of two more deputies.
