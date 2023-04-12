Kids and adults alike had a blast as the Easter Bunny hopped into town to say hi! The crew of Askov’s Fire and Rescue served a delicious pancake breakfast, which was followed by an Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Askov Commercial Club.
Mike Drahosh | North Pine County News
