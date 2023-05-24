Graduation for our senior classes, and Memorial Day services. It is a time for remembrance and reflection. For the seniors who are graduating and the veterans, it is a time for remembering the past. Graduation Day holds the promise of a new beginning. Memorial Day lets us remember our veterans and honor them for making that “new beginning” a good and free one.
Even though we have non-local politicians that may be challenging our freedoms, we are still the “land of the free, because of the brave.”
If I had any advice to give the graduates it would be to remember that you are: (1) A child of God and he created you for good things; and even though you may not know what your purpose is right now, you are His creation. God doesn’t make junk.
(2) Brave. You have gone through a pandemic that has impacted your life in unprecedented ways and you still meet each day with hope. We learned in survival training that without oxygen you could die in three minutes, without water you could die within three days, without shelter you could die within three weeks, without food you could die within three months, but without HOPE you couldn’t live for more than three seconds. Please keep your hopeful spirit.
(3) Strong. You have “metal” (fortitude). Metal is forged in fire and that makes it unbreakable. Please remember that you are strong.
In reflecting over these three things I am aware that these same attributes are what veterans are. They have done good things, are brave and strong, and hopeful in spirit. Please think of our senior classes that are graduating and our veterans this Memorial Day.
The memorial ceremonies for your communities will be listed in your local newspapers. Graduation for Willow River students will be held on May 26 at 7 p.m. in the Tom Stine gymnasium. I’m bringing my tissues because I always cry at graduation ceremonies and at Memorial Day when they play taps.
A huge thank you to the WRFD and Volunteers that spend three days chipping branches in town. What a wonderful thing that was. So many people have contacted me to say thanks to all of you. You are all part of the reason why this community is so great. Thank you.
There will be a Special Parent Event on May 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Willow River School Auditorium. It includes a parent presentation by Tom Cody with dinner and childcare available by the National Honor Society. This presentation is titled “Parent Above the Line: How Our Thinking Governs Our Experience.”
Rutledge city wide garage sales are on May 27. So look for signs.
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sunday at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass is May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.