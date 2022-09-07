Dear Tante Ingeborg,
Mag Goferssen’s sister is in a snit and is giving her the cold shoulder. I don’t usually side with Mag about anything, but this time I’ll go along with her. Last weekend, her phone rang once at 3:20 a.m. The caller ID showed her sister’s number. Mag thought it was a “butt dial” so she waited until the next morning to text her. Her sister didn’t respond and a phone call went to voicemail. Mag worried because her sister is 82 and has a pacemaker. There was a lot of hullabaloo involved in calling 911 because she lives here but her sister lives in area code 407. Additionally, it was Saturday and the sheriff’s department was closed. Evidently in that neck of the woods Saturdays are spent riding the range and roping stray dogies.
Mag’s sister was in her jammies drinking coffee when the deputy knocked on her door. That got the old pacemaker buzzing. That deputy was gorgeous.
Her sister had gone to the ER due to an episode of symptomatic PVC’s, but she was home and all was well.
I think Mag did the right thing but her sister hated all the commotion. What do you think?
Signed, Mag’s Neighbor on Mud Lake
Dear Neighbor,
Lately there has been a lot of “acting out of an abundance of caution” and I think in this case, Mag did the right thing.
When my mother was in her 90’s a thunder storm knocked out her power and she couldn’t get out of her electric recliner. She was stuck for quite a while before a neighbor came to check on her.
Once Mag’s sister has time to think about it she’ll get over her snit. In the meantime they should work out a plan to make sure they’re both O.K. before they have to alert the local law enforcement.
Of course, now that her sister knows what a handsome bunch of cowpokes work for the sheriff’s office, she’ll probably dial 911 herself. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Take care of each other and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
