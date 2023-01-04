Happy New Year. With that said…I have sad news again. Roseann Doboszenski passed away on Christmas Day. She was such a lovely person and I am really saddened by this news. It was always fun to visit with her. She always had a smile on her face and had a great sense of humor. She will definitely be missed.
It is National Blood Donor Month. There will be a blood drive at the Willow River High School on Friday, January 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot (don’t worry…it’s in a nice warm comfortable bus). Contact Melissa Johnson at 218-372-3733 to sign up. Or you may email her at mjohnson@isd577.org.
If you missed the elementary winter concert you may watch it online through the school website on the newsfeed tab. If you like to catch some basketball action the junior high boys have a game at Willow River on January 5 starting at 4:30 p.m., the gals have a game at Moose Lake at 5:45 p.m. on the same day. The boys play ball on January 9 at Willow River against East Central starting at 5:30 p.m. If hockey is your thing the boys hockey team plays at the arena in Moose Lake on January 6 at 7 p.m., and the gals skate against Hibbing/Chisholm at Moose Lake at 5:30 p.m. January 9. The Monthly PTO meeting is January 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. For more information go to pto@isd577.org. January 16 is a Staff Development Day so there will not be school for the kids. January 17 there is a school board meeting at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
St. Mary’s Church: The Knights of Columbus meeting will be held January 22 starting with the rosary at 6:30 p.m. with meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: January 29, February 26, March 26, April 30, and May 21.
Family Pathways Aging Services has programs that are available to our area and surrounding areas to assist those who may be in need of a little extra help. Sadly, many of the aging population are not aware of the availability of this service. Provided are in-home social visits (non-medical), assisted transportation for appointments, groceries, church, etc. Also offered are homemaking help with: light housekeeping, laundry, menu, and meal planning/meal prep. There is also a caregiver consulting program. They offer caregiver support groups, a time to share and listen to others who are also caring for others. Also offered is in-home social respite, memory cafes, information and referral, and education. Volunteers are needed to help with all of these programs. Please call 320-364-1115 to become part of making a difference in the lives of those in need.
