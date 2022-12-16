I really hate to shop. I don’t care if it’s groceries or clothing or plumbing and hardware. It doesn’t matter. A few years ago, I discovered that it became so much easier if I could just limit the process by going to one store, namely Fleet Farm. My motto became, “If Fleet Farm doesn’t have it you don’t need it.”
Since it’s that time of year when consumers fly into a frenzy of buying, my mood has been hovering around ground zero. Even just shopping at one place is causing me to experience tachycardia. Do you know any shopping hacks that will help me survive the season without a trip to the ER? I’m really desperate.
Signed, Sinking Fast in Finlayson
Dear Sinking,
My friend, Ferndelle, has the same problem with gift giving and shopping in general. Even if she started her Christmas shopping earlier, like right after Easter, she still faced Holiday PTSD in December, followed by bankruptcy in January.
For folks like you, God made Amazon, the online miracle. The process goes something like this: you get a nice cup of coffee, grab your electronic device and sit down. You then select items for the people on your shopping list, click on “buy now” when you decide what to purchase, and you’re on a roll. Repeat this process for everyone on your list. The items are delivered to your door. Now all that’s required is for you to make sure that they get to the right people.
Amazon will even deliver an item for you. Problem solved. Now you have all kinds of time to bake cookies.
Good luck with all of your holiday preparations and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
