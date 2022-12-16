Annual Fun with Santa in Willow River is a huge success

Thanks to all for making the Fun with Santa event a huge success. We had a record number of children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Willow River Community Club, with help from the WRFD, had a blast with all those kids to make the holidays definitely more cheerier. Thanks to all the community organizations that donated to the event: such as the Northern Pine Riders, the Willow River Commercial Club, the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club, the American Legion Posts 163 and 361, the Willow River School and many more. Also, thank you to Tony Stewart for donating all the toy cars and trucks. Thanks to all who participated as well. For anyone I forgot to mention we say, “Thanks”.
Letters from Santa Claus forms are available at Dave’s Oil, Northview Bank, and the city/fire hall for the kids to fill out and request a letter from the jolly fellow. Please stop in and get them. There is a drop off mail box outside of city hall. Or mail them to city hall at P. O. Box 125.
Note to residents who get city of Willow River water service. In the months of January, February, and March you will be required to read your own meters and send in the readings with your payment of your bill. Please use the bottom half of the bill card to record the reading. There will be a form on the back of it. Please remember to put your new five or six digit account number on the memo line of your check. If you get email bills, please check your email for information on this as well. Thanks.
