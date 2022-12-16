Annual Fun with Santa in Willow River is a huge success

The Willow River Community Club poses with Santa at the Fun With Santa event this past weekend.

 

 provided

Thanks to all for making the Fun with Santa event a huge success.  We had a record number of children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.  The Willow River Community Club, with help from the WRFD, had a blast with all those kids to make the holidays definitely more cheerier. Thanks to all the community organizations that donated to the event: such as the Northern Pine Riders, the Willow River Commercial Club, the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club, the American Legion Posts 163 and 361, the Willow River School and many more. Also, thank you to Tony Stewart for donating all the toy cars and trucks. Thanks to all who participated as well. For anyone I forgot to mention we say, “Thanks”.

