Askov class of 1971 gathers

Askov High School Class of 1971 gathered on Saturday,  Aug. 27 for a reunion. Those able to attend are pictured above: Front Row: Jim Degerstrom, Deb Burroughs Burgeson, Bev Klein, Sylvia Storebo Schweiger, Dorothy Fogt Gilbert, Nancy Anderson Bennett, Bea Bergholm Drilling. Back Row:  Doug Degerstrom, Pam Johnson Hogberg,  Doug Rote, Victor Bresin, Tom Haynes, Don Cluett. Earlier in the day Denny and Carol Jensrud Birkholm joined them.  Most of the classmates spouses were there for the meal at the Pine County Museum in Askov.

 Vic/Juile Bresin | provided

