My son was on his first baby sitting job last night and at around ten o’clock he sent me a text saying that the kids were asleep and wondering if he could leave. I had to tell him that he needed to stay until the parents came home. I’m not sure he’s going to continue this form of employment. The children he was watching were two little boys ages six and four. In the first hour he was there they launched the family pooch down a flight of stairs in a laundry basket, used an entire box of tampons to build a skyscraper for their G.I.Joes, and made bedtime snacks with a gallon of ice cream and a whole box of donuts. Their parents said they were not allowed to use any electronic devices.
When my son got home he said he didn’t think twenty bucks was adequate pay. He slept till noon the next day.
Don’t you think things would have been easier if the parents had allowed them to use their laptops?
Signed, Mom of “Sam The Sitter”
Dear Mom,
Your son may have had an easier time with his little charges, and it certainly would have been less traumatic for the dog if the folks hadn’t banned the electronics. Kids these days are very computer savvy. I can only imagine what might have happened if they had decided to do some shopping on Amazon. That’s minor when you think they could have been a couple of clicks away from hacking into the Pentagon. They could have ordered pizza or a lifetime supply of motor oil for the family SUV.
It’s probably better that the folks came home to a messy kitchen and a mildly concussed dog than any of the other possible scenarios.
Kids need training to become babysitters as much as they need driver’s ed. Maybe your son Sam should mow lawns. Keep me in the loop on his career advancement and remember, Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
