My pepper plants are sprouting. Last year, I planted everything from seeds. It was a learning experience.  Everything that takes a long time to grow. I started by May 1 last year. My pepper plants didn’t really get going until late August. I had to move them inside for the fall just to get a good harvest from them. I asked my cousin, who owns a greenhouse, how to improve my pepper production. He said that peppers take a long time to germinate, so start them the beginning of March inside in small pots.  Last week, I saw a little tiny green stem peeking out of the soil. Now I have a whole bunch of little pepper plants with two little leaves. It is fun to watch them grow. And it is something green…not white. I am excited to get outside and start gardening, but at least I can do a little gardening in the house.  Thanks, cousin Les, for the great advice. I’ll start tomatoes next. Wish me luck.

