My pepper plants are sprouting. Last year, I planted everything from seeds. It was a learning experience. Everything that takes a long time to grow. I started by May 1 last year. My pepper plants didn’t really get going until late August. I had to move them inside for the fall just to get a good harvest from them. I asked my cousin, who owns a greenhouse, how to improve my pepper production. He said that peppers take a long time to germinate, so start them the beginning of March inside in small pots. Last week, I saw a little tiny green stem peeking out of the soil. Now I have a whole bunch of little pepper plants with two little leaves. It is fun to watch them grow. And it is something green…not white. I am excited to get outside and start gardening, but at least I can do a little gardening in the house. Thanks, cousin Les, for the great advice. I’ll start tomatoes next. Wish me luck.
City News
The city of Willow River asked me to convey a message to the people who are on the city sewer system. Please do not ever put any kind of wet wipes down the sewer. Even if they say biodegradable or flushable. They do not break down and get stuck in lift pumps and grinder pumps. They have a tendency to burn out the pumps and it cost a lot of money to replace or fix them. If this keeps happening it could be reflected on the sewer bills. We don’t want to see that. Our water and sewer bills are one of the lowest in the county. Also, if the wet wipes actually make it through the pumps, they end up in the sewer pond and could possible clog up the equipment in the ponds. The sewer operator told me that the only thing that should be going in the sewer pipes is gray water (dishwater, toilet water, washer water), human waste and toilet paper. Nothing else.
Fun with the Easter Bunny
Fun with the Easter Bunny is coming to the Willow River Fire Hall. The Willow River Community Club and the Willow River Fire Department and EMS are hosting this event on April 1, 2023 (No, this is not an April Fools thing.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be there for the kids. Feel free to bring your camera and take lots of pictures. There will also be games, prizes, and breakfast. The fire fighters will also have free popcorn. Hop on down to the fire hall for some Easter fun.
At the school
If you have any kids that are in at least age 11 years old by April 24, 2023, you may sign them up for the DNR Firearms Safety Training at the Finlayson-Giese Sportsman’s Club (parents must be present to sign the kids up). The registration night is on Monday, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the clubhouse. The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following dates: April 24, April 26, April 28, May 1st, May 3, May 5. The Field day will be held May 6 at 9 a.m. You must attend all classes and be on time. Bring a notebook and pencil. For questions, call George at (320) 233-6381. If your child is planning to shoot Trap League in the future, they must have this certification.
There will be a Pizza and Candy Bar Bingo event for the WR Community Education on March 24, 2023 at the Willow River School cafeteria from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s and St. Isadore’s
St. Mary’s Church: Confessions are heard from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. before the Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s. Eucharistic Adoration is on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnut Sundays at St. Mary’s after the 8:30 a.m. Mass are as follows: March 26, April 30, and May 21. Stations of the Cross at St. Isidore’s Church will start at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper at 6:30 p.m. These will be held on the following Fridays: 10, 24, and 31, 2023.
