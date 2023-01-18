I bet I’ve said the following sentence at least a thousand times: “We are so blessed to live in such a giving community.” I mean every word of it. I have lived in many different places and this is an unusual place in that way. We have many non-profit groups in the area that give to so many things that impact our community. One of the examples is the sign on the Willow River Fire/City Hall. I’m sure if you have driven past it you noticed. It is a great thing for our community. One of the groups that we can thank for that is the Willow River Commercial Club. They really supported this wonderful thing that informs our community.  

